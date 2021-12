Павло Дуров "викрив" месенджери у шпигунстві за людьми "за наказом уряду США"

Apple iMessage *Message content limited.

*Subpoena: can render basic subscriber information.

*18 USC §2703(d): can render 25 days of iMessage lookups and from a target number.

*Pen Register: no capability.

*Search Warrant: can render backups of a target device; if target uses iCloud backup, the encryption keys should also be provided with content return can also acquire iMessages from iCloud returns if target has enabled Messages in iCloud.

Line *Message content limited.

*Suspect’s and/or victim’s registered information (profile image, display name, email address, phone number, LINE ID, date of registration, etc.)

*Information on usage.

*Maximum of seven days worth of specified users’ text chats (Only when E2EE has not been elected and applied and only when receiving an effective warrant; however, video, picture, files, location, phone call audio and other such data will not be disclosed).

Signal *No message content.

*Date and time a user registered.

*Last date of a user’s connectivity to the service.

Telegram *No message content.

*No contact information provided for law enforcement to pursue a court order. As per Telegram’s privacy statement, for confirmed terrorist investigations, Telegram may disclose IP and phone number to relevant authorities.

Threema *No message content.

*Hash of phone number and email address, if provided by user.

*Push Token, if push service is used.

*Public Key

*Date (no time) of Threema ID creation.

Date (no time) of last login.

Viber *No message content.

*Provides account (i.e. phone number)) registration data and IP address at time of creation.

*Message history: time, date, source number, and destination number.



WeChat *No message content.

*Accepts account preservation letters and subpoenas, but cannot provide records for accounts created in China.

*For non-China accounts, they can provide basic information (name, phone number, email, IP address), which is retained for as long as the account is active.

WhatsApp *Message content limited.

*Subpoena: can render basic subscriber records.

*Court order: Subpoena return as well as information like blocked users.

*Search warrant: Provides address book contacts and WhatsApp users who have the target in their address book contacts.

*Pen register: Sent every 15 minutes, provides source and destination for each message.

*If target is using an iPhone and iCloud backups enabled, iCloud returns may contain WhatsApp data, to include message content.